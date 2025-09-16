Previous
Farewell by fayefaye
Photo 3147

Farewell

I said good-bye to the last of my monarch butterflies that I raised. I wish him a safe trip to Mexico and I await his return in the spring.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Perfect.
September 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Take care, little one!
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact