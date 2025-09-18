Previous
Floating feather by fayefaye
Photo 3148

Floating feather

I like the way the colours are reflection on the water. It is said that when you see a white feather it means that a departed loved one is watching over you and is close by.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact