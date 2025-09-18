Sign up
Photo 3148
Floating feather
I like the way the colours are reflection on the water. It is said that when you see a white feather it means that a departed loved one is watching over you and is close by.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
September 19th, 2025
