Previous
Photo 3149
Sunbathing
The turtles were out sun bathing on this warm day. Soon enough it will be too cold and they will go into hibernation.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3149
photos
178
followers
0
following
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th September 2025 12:27pm
