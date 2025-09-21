Previous
Chickadee by fayefaye
Photo 3150

Chickadee

The chickadee's have been coming to the bird bath for a drink all day today. Such a sweet little bird.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 22nd, 2025  
