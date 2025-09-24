Previous
Song Sparrow by fayefaye
Song Sparrow

Found this sweet little song sparrow down by the pond today.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
pops against that background
September 25th, 2025  
amyK ace
Lovely capture
September 25th, 2025  
