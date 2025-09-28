Previous
Silhouette in the forest by fayefaye
Photo 3153

Silhouette in the forest

Noticed this crackle on a branch on my walk in the forest. Best viewed on black
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
