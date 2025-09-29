Previous
Hello little bird by fayefaye
Photo 3154

Hello little bird

How sweet is this little bird amongst the dying flowers.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So lovely
September 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so cute. Sweet capture.
September 30th, 2025  
