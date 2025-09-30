Previous
Hang in there! by fayefaye
Photo 3155

Hang in there!

Found this bee hanging from the aster flower. Slowly all the insects are leaving.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
