Previous
Photo 3157
Full Moon tonight
I positioned myself so that the maple leaf would be right in the center of the moon. Love my country Canada!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
5
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3157
photos
178
followers
0
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th October 2025 7:08pm
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic!
October 6th, 2025
judith deacon
Fabulous image..fave
October 6th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great composition.
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Clever
October 6th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great composition and capture.
October 6th, 2025
