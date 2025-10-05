Previous
Full Moon tonight by fayefaye
Full Moon tonight

I positioned myself so that the maple leaf would be right in the center of the moon. Love my country Canada!
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic!
October 6th, 2025  
judith deacon
Fabulous image..fave
October 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great composition.
October 6th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Clever
October 6th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great composition and capture.
October 6th, 2025  
