Little birds by fayefaye
Little birds

I love watching all the little birds outside my window. I'm forever running to grab my camera to photograph them
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great focus
October 14th, 2025  
