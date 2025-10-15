Previous
Broken key by fayefaye
Broken key

I call these key or whirly gigs. This one was broken and only half was there. I liked the way you can see all the veins in it.














Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV ace
Fabulous fav!
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
FAVtastic.
October 16th, 2025  
