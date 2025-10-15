Sign up
Photo 3160
Broken key
I call these key or whirly gigs. This one was broken and only half was there. I liked the way you can see all the veins in it.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
3160
photos
178
followers
0
following
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th October 2025 10:45am
KV
ace
Fabulous fav!
October 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
FAVtastic.
October 16th, 2025
