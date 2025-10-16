Previous
Look up for fall by fayefaye
Photo 3161

Look up for fall

The trees are changing colour and fall is setting in. Such a beautiful time of year.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
