Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3163
The Cardinal
You can't miss the beautiful male cardinal. He is such a beautiful bird with his red feathers.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3163
photos
178
followers
0
following
866% complete
View this month »
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
25th October 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
the shot
October 26th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
And this is a beautiful capture of him, great detail and a wonderful setting.
October 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close