Previous
The Cardinal by fayefaye
Photo 3163

The Cardinal

You can't miss the beautiful male cardinal. He is such a beautiful bird with his red feathers.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
the shot
October 26th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
And this is a beautiful capture of him, great detail and a wonderful setting.
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact