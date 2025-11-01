Previous
Red-Winged Black Bird by fayefaye
Photo 3165

Red-Winged Black Bird

Was surprised to still see some red-winged black birds still hanging around. Snow will be coming soon so I'm pretty sure they will be flying south soon.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
