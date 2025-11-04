Previous
You gotta love it's face by fayefaye
Photo 3166

You gotta love it's face

I think squirrels are so adorable. They have the sweetest faces.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact