Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3167
Gray Jay
The beautiful Gray Jay from Algonquin Park. These birds are so sweet. If you have some peanuts they will land on your hand to take some.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3167
photos
177
followers
0
following
867% complete
View this month »
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th November 2025 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a gorgeous, tiny wee fellow with his red ringed ankles. :-)
November 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is just so appealing. I see he is tagged so they can track his activity.
November 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful bird…
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close