Gray Jay by fayefaye
Photo 3167

Gray Jay

The beautiful Gray Jay from Algonquin Park. These birds are so sweet. If you have some peanuts they will land on your hand to take some.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a gorgeous, tiny wee fellow with his red ringed ankles. :-)
November 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is just so appealing. I see he is tagged so they can track his activity.
November 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful bird…
November 9th, 2025  
