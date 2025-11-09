Sign up
Photo 3168
Barred owl in a snow storm
We had our first snow storm today and I also found the barred owl for the first time this fall. Always happy to see an owl.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
9th November 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a beautiful bird - albeit a cold one.
November 10th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful owl and photo ~ fav
November 10th, 2025
