Barred owl in a snow storm by fayefaye
Photo 3168

Barred owl in a snow storm

We had our first snow storm today and I also found the barred owl for the first time this fall. Always happy to see an owl.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jennifer Eurell ace
What a beautiful bird - albeit a cold one.
November 10th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautiful owl and photo ~ fav
November 10th, 2025  
