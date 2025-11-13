Previous
White-breasted Nuthatch by fayefaye
White-breasted Nuthatch

Love the way these little birds creep around the trees. It's great fun to watch them walk along a branch upside down.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jane Pittenger ace
I love the pose
November 14th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love this, just on the cusp of action, Fav.
November 14th, 2025  
*lynn ace
such a gorgeous photo ... love the light and background
November 14th, 2025  
