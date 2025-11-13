Sign up
Photo 3169
White-breasted Nuthatch
Love the way these little birds creep around the trees. It's great fun to watch them walk along a branch upside down.
13th Nov 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
13th November 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love the pose
November 14th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, just on the cusp of action, Fav.
November 14th, 2025
*lynn
ace
such a gorgeous photo ... love the light and background
November 14th, 2025
