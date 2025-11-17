Previous
When winter meets fall by fayefaye
Photo 3171

When winter meets fall

The white dusting of snow and the colour of the leaves caught my eye. Best viewed on black!
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is wonderful. Especially love the restrained colour palette and repeated patterns.
November 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is gorgeous - I can imagine a metre square canvas to put on your wall. A big fav!
November 18th, 2025  
