Take Off by fayefaye
Take Off

Found the barred owl this morning and he all of a sudden took off. Although it's wings are blurred ... it kind of represents the movement of it's wing
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
slaabs ace
I like the flying effect the wings give. The face is in focus, which I always find challenging with birds in flight.
November 19th, 2025  
