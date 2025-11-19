Previous
Hello Mr. Owl by fayefaye
Photo 3173

Hello Mr. Owl

Found the barred owl hiding behind the tree. I see blood on it's beak so it's eating well. He's all fluffed up here and looks rather large.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact