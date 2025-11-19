Sign up
Previous
Photo 3173
Hello Mr. Owl
Found the barred owl hiding behind the tree. I see blood on it's beak so it's eating well. He's all fluffed up here and looks rather large.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
19th November 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
November 20th, 2025
