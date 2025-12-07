Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3177
The Hooded Merganser
Such a cool looking bird. The ice is starting to freeze over on the bay so these birds will have to move on to warmer temperatures.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3177
photos
178
followers
0
following
870% complete
View this month »
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th December 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jenny
ace
That is a wacky looking bird. Nicely captured!
December 8th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture of this amazing bird. Nature in all its wonderful variety.
December 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close