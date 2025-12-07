Previous
The Hooded Merganser by fayefaye
The Hooded Merganser

Such a cool looking bird. The ice is starting to freeze over on the bay so these birds will have to move on to warmer temperatures.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jenny ace
That is a wacky looking bird. Nicely captured!
December 8th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture of this amazing bird. Nature in all its wonderful variety.
December 8th, 2025  
