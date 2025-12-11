Previous
Winter by fayefaye
Photo 3178

Winter

Winter is here to stay. More snow flurries today. It's a winter wonderland and I love it!
Best viewed on black
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact