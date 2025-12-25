Sign up
Previous
Photo 3182
Christmas Owl
I went out on my snowshoes this morning and was gifted a Barred Owl. Just what I wanted for Christmas. Merry Christmas Everyone!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
25th December 2025 9:25am
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2025
KV
ace
What a beauty! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025
