Christmas Owl by fayefaye
Photo 3182

Christmas Owl

I went out on my snowshoes this morning and was gifted a Barred Owl. Just what I wanted for Christmas. Merry Christmas Everyone!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2025  
KV ace
What a beauty! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025  
