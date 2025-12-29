Previous
On the Move by fayefaye
On the Move

I went down to the waterfront and noticed the swans down there. This young swan was definitely on the move. Don't know how they can stand the cold ice and the cold water and today the wind factor was like -19
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
amyK ace
Beautifully timed shot
December 30th, 2025  
