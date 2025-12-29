Sign up
Previous
Photo 3183
On the Move
I went down to the waterfront and noticed the swans down there. This young swan was definitely on the move. Don't know how they can stand the cold ice and the cold water and today the wind factor was like -19
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
29th December 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Beautifully timed shot
December 30th, 2025
