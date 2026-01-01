Previous
Last photo of 2025 by fayefaye
Last photo of 2025

I always going to this spot after a snowfall as it’s so beautiful with the fresh snow. Happy New Year to everyone!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
