Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3187
The Male Mallard
We forget sometimes how beautiful our common duck are. The Male Mallard is very striking with it's beautiful colours.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3187
photos
175
followers
0
following
873% complete
View this month »
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th January 2026 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
howozzie
Stunning!
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close