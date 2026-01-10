Previous
My Feathered Friend by fayefaye
Photo 3188

My Feathered Friend

Ran into my feathered friend the Barred Owl while I was out snowshoeing. Had to go back and get my camera from the car. Glad he waited for me.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
