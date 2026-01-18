Sign up
Previous
Photo 3189
The Swan
It was a cold morning but the swans didn't seem to mind the cold. I like they way they nestle the beak under the feather.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
6
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3189
photos
175
followers
0
following
873% complete
View this month »
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
18th January 2026 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Omg so gorgeous!!!
January 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat close up
January 19th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Beautiful
January 19th, 2026
Annie D
ace
Lovely detail :)
January 19th, 2026
amyK
ace
Wonderful close up
January 19th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Lovely
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
