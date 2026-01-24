Previous
Frozen Bubble (b&w) by fayefaye
Frozen Bubble (b&w)

It was extremely cold here this morning and the bubbles froze really fast. The temp was -25 this morning
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
howozzie ace
Wow, that is cold, great capture really shows off how cold it is.
January 25th, 2026  
