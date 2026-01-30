Previous
GGO by fayefaye
GGO

Was pretty happy to see a Great Grey Owl. They are unusual for our area but what a treat when they do show up
30th January 2026

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Jane Pittenger ace
This is amazingly gorgeous
February 1st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible. Such a lucky find!
February 1st, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
This is my lifetime goal...a Great Grey Owl. Probably never happen but Kudos to you for seeing one and capturing it SO beautifully! BUT, I did get to see a Snowy Owl here in Iowa once many years ago!
February 1st, 2026  
