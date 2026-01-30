Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3191
GGO
Was pretty happy to see a Great Grey Owl. They are unusual for our area but what a treat when they do show up
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3191
photos
174
followers
0
following
874% complete
View this month »
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th January 2026 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is amazingly gorgeous
February 1st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible. Such a lucky find!
February 1st, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is my lifetime goal...a Great Grey Owl. Probably never happen but Kudos to you for seeing one and capturing it SO beautifully! BUT, I did get to see a Snowy Owl here in Iowa once many years ago!
February 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close