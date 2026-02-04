Sign up
Previous
Photo 3193
GGO
Went back out to see if the Great Grey Owl was still hanging around and to me delight it was. So amazing to be around this majestic bird.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
3rd February 2026 5:57pm
Dorothy
ace
WOW!
February 5th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Spectacular
February 5th, 2026
