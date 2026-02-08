Sign up
Previous
Photo 3195
GGO in Flight
The GGO was tucked in a tree and all of a sudden flew out right over top of me. So very cool!
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
7
7
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3195
photos
174
followers
0
following
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
Views
18
Comments
7
7
Fav's
7
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th February 2026 5:46pm
Babs
ace
Wow. fav.
February 9th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Brilliant! Owls seem such wonderful birds.
February 9th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great shooting on your part to capture it.
February 9th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture!
February 9th, 2026
Barb
ace
Spectacular capture, Faye!
February 9th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I like it!
February 9th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture!
February 9th, 2026
