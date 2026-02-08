Previous
GGO in Flight by fayefaye
Photo 3195

GGO in Flight

The GGO was tucked in a tree and all of a sudden flew out right over top of me. So very cool!
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow. fav.
February 9th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Brilliant! Owls seem such wonderful birds.
February 9th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great shooting on your part to capture it.
February 9th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture!
February 9th, 2026  
Barb ace
Spectacular capture, Faye!
February 9th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I like it!
February 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture!
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact