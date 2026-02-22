Previous
Great Grey Owl by fayefaye
Great Grey Owl

Went back to visit the GGO tonight. I removed a few branches and played with this photo but am very happy with they way it turned out. Best viewed on black
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
A really amazing capture and beautiful image.
February 23rd, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such a fierce pose
February 23rd, 2026  
