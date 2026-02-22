Sign up
Previous
Photo 3197
Great Grey Owl
Went back to visit the GGO tonight. I removed a few branches and played with this photo but am very happy with they way it turned out. Best viewed on black
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd February 2026 5:19pm
Joanne Diochon
ace
A really amazing capture and beautiful image.
February 23rd, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such a fierce pose
February 23rd, 2026
