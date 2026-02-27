Previous
Hooded Merganser by fayefaye
Hooded Merganser

With all the snow that we have had this winter ... I was surprised to find a Hooded Merganser.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
what a striking profile
February 28th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
He is adorable!
February 28th, 2026  
