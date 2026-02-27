Sign up
Previous
Photo 3199
Hooded Merganser
With all the snow that we have had this winter ... I was surprised to find a Hooded Merganser.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3199
photos
174
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
27th February 2026 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
what a striking profile
February 28th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
He is adorable!
February 28th, 2026
