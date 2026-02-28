Previous
Eagle with fish by fayefaye
Eagle with fish

Went up to North Bay Ontario with the Photo Club to photograph some of the birds there. Got to photograph this beautiful eagle with a fish in it's talons. What an amazing experience.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV ace
Gorgeous
March 2nd, 2026  
