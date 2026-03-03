Previous
Sweet little dark eyed junco by fayefaye
Sweet little dark eyed junco

Love these little birds
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2026  
