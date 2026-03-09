Previous
Found this Eastern Coyote chillaxing in the sun today. It was a beautiful warm day and everyone including the wildlife were enjoying it.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
haskar ace
These eyes are very alert and dreamy at the same time. Amazing capture.
March 9th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture…
March 9th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a beauty and he looks quite comfy and healthy too!
March 9th, 2026  
