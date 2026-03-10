Sign up
Photo 3205
GGO with breakfast
The GGO had a vole today. Someone said he got it from a tree where he had stored it. I think it might have been frozen as he made a few attempts to eat it but didn't. He hadn't eaten while I was there but hopefully he got to eventually eat it.
10th March 2026
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Linda Godwin
Fabulous shot and sighting!!!
March 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 10th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 10th, 2026
