GGO with breakfast by fayefaye
Photo 3205

GGO with breakfast

The GGO had a vole today. Someone said he got it from a tree where he had stored it. I think it might have been frozen as he made a few attempts to eat it but didn't. He hadn't eaten while I was there but hopefully he got to eventually eat it.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
Fabulous shot and sighting!!!
March 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 10th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful capture!
March 10th, 2026  
