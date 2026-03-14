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Previous
Photo 3206
Winter's back
We had a few really beautiful warm days and we all thought that winter was finally over. As you can see .. it's not. lol
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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1
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365
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OM-1
Taken
14th March 2026 10:42am
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gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture...great composition
March 16th, 2026
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