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Nictitating Membrane by fayefaye
Photo 3207

Nictitating Membrane

The GGO has a third eyelid called ... Nictitating Membrane where a translucent membrane covers the eye and protects and moisturizes it. I caught this happening in this photo. It makes it's eyes look blue. Nature is so amazing!
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Jennifer Eurell ace
That is stunning.
March 17th, 2026  
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