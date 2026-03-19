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Previous
Photo 3208
Red-Winged Blackbird
Always know when there's a red-winged blackbird around. You can recognize their call right away.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
19th March 2026 8:34am
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gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture...Love the way the red-winged blackbird stands out against the neutral background
March 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 20th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
oh, a favorite of mine and in full song!
March 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, I love his fanned-out tail.
March 20th, 2026
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