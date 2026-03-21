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I loved the way this red-winged blackbird was on this wire by fayefaye
Photo 3209

I loved the way this red-winged blackbird was on this wire

The lighting was just right to show off it's beautiful colours and show detail in it's feathers. It was sitting in a perfect spot too.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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