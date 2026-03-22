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Polar dipping by fayefaye
Photo 3210

Polar dipping

This is the hole that the polar dippers use daily. The seagulls seem to be enjoying it too. LOL
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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