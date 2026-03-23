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Reflections ... Canada Goose by fayefaye
Photo 3211

Reflections ... Canada Goose

The Canada Goose with it's own reflection and the reflection from the building on the water.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture
March 24th, 2026  
amyK ace
Beautiful reflection shot
March 24th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful capture and reflection!
March 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture, reflection
March 24th, 2026  
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