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Previous
Photo 3211
Reflections ... Canada Goose
The Canada Goose with it's own reflection and the reflection from the building on the water.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd March 2026 8:48am
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Corinne C
ace
Fantastic capture
March 24th, 2026
amyK
ace
Beautiful reflection shot
March 24th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful capture and reflection!
March 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture, reflection
March 24th, 2026
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