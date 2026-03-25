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Previous
Photo 3212
Too close
I wasn't prepared for this shot. My setting were wrong and I was way too close and wasn't totally focused ... but for some reason I really like the way it turned out.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
25th March 2026 9:53am
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