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Too close by fayefaye
Photo 3212

Too close

I wasn't prepared for this shot. My setting were wrong and I was way too close and wasn't totally focused ... but for some reason I really like the way it turned out.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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