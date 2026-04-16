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Preening by fayefaye
Photo 3217

Preening

Came across the hooded merganser but it wasn't in the water it was on the dock so I quietly laid down and took some photos of it.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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