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The LOON by fayefaye
Photo 3219

The LOON

The loons have starting to arrive and will be here for a week or two before they move on their way up north. Love that they stop in our neck of the woods on their journey!
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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*lynn ace
such a beautiful capture
April 19th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Suepr capture fav!
April 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulously clear capture
April 19th, 2026  
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