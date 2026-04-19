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Previous
Photo 3219
The LOON
The loons have starting to arrive and will be here for a week or two before they move on their way up north. Love that they stop in our neck of the woods on their journey!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
19th April 2026 7:19am
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*lynn
ace
such a beautiful capture
April 19th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Suepr capture fav!
April 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulously clear capture
April 19th, 2026
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