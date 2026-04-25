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Chippy by fayefaye
Photo 3221

Chippy

The chipmunks so do love their peanuts. Looks best on black!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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