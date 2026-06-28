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Previous
Photo 3252
The Beautiful Monarch Caterpillar
It's that time of year that I am seeing the monarch caterpillars. I will continue to raise them so they can reproduce and we'll be able to enjoy the beautiful monarch butterfly for years to come. Saving the Monarchs!
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
28th June 2026 6:26pm
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gloria jones
ace
Outstanding nature shot
June 29th, 2026
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